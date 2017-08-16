Camp Pendleton brush fire creates ‘smoky smell’ in Orange County

CAMP PENDLETON — Firefighters Wednesday morning stopped the forward progress of a fire that blackened 60 acres of brush in the northwest reaches of Camp Pendleton overnight.

Fire crews on the Marine Corps base responded to the vegetation fire about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday east of San Onofre State Beach between Basilone Road and Cristianitos Road, Lance Cpl. Brooke Woods said. No buildings were threatened and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters stopped the forward progress of the flames by about 4:15 a.m., Woods said. But smoke from the fire was still visible later Wednesday morning after the sun rose, base officials said.

The fire in the far northwestern region of the Marine Corps base was also “creating a smoky smell throughout Orange County,” Orange County Fire Authority spokesman Larry Kurtz tweeted just before 7 a.m.

