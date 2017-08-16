× Airline now offers flights from Carlsbad to Las Vegas

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Next month, an airline will start offering commercial flights twice a day between Carlsbad and Las Vegas.

Cal Jet by Elite Airways is slated to begin its service between the McClellan-Palomar airport in Carlsbad and McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas September 28.

The airline will operate a single Bombardier CRJ700 jet, which has 64 seats, County of San Diego officials said Wednesday.

The flights will become the first commercial air service at the Carlsbad airport since 2015.

The airline has begun taking reservations for tickets on its website.