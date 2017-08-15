Two convicted of murder in home-invasion robbery

VISTA, Calif. — Two men who were part of a crew that broke into a San Carlos home, triggering a scuffle and the fatal shooting of one resident, were convicted Tuesday of murder, robbery and burglary charges.

Lawrence Johnson Jr., 28, and Toren Nieber, 32, showed no reaction as the verdicts were read.

Judge Laura Halgren scheduled a trial on the defendants’ prior convictions for Wednesday.

Nieber faces 82 years to life in prison, while Johnson faces 42 years to life behind bars.

A third defendant, 46-year-old Elliott Grizzle, was convicted in March of murder, robbery and burglary. He faces more than 160 years to life in prison when he is sentenced Aug. 25.

Deputy District Attorney Amy Maund said Grizzle and two or three others broke into the home on Tommy Drive in broad daylight on May 11, 2016, demanding money and marijuana.

The prosecutor said the intruders tied up, robbed and blindfolded two of Brent Adler’s roommates, then shot the 33-year-old victim when he arrived home after 2:30 p.m. The person who fired the fatal shot has not been identified and the investigation is ongoing, Maund said.

