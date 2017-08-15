Parolee accused of wandering into couple’s home, taking shower faces judge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. -- A parolee accused of wandering into a retirement-age couple's rural North County home and proceeding to take a shower, then fleeing after the wife walked in him, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to burglary, indecent exposure and other charges.

An August 24 preliminary hearing was scheduled for 47-year-old Jerald Wayne Harris, who was ordered held on $150,000 bail.

Harris allegedly entered the residence in the 26000 block of Valley Center Road about 11:30 a.m. Friday, while the male resident was in a workshop in the yard and his spouse was out, according to sheriff's officials.

“I said, ‘what are you doing?’ He says, ‘I thought this place was vacant. I was hot, tired and needed a shower,'" said Joyce Penwright, who found the intruder.

Penwright says she told him to get out, then ran outside calling for her husband.

"When the couple returned to the bathroom, they discovered that Harris had fled," Silva said.

“When I came back in after he left, I noticed my watch was gone," said Penwright.

The couple made a 911 call, and the woman went outside and saw Harris walking away to the north. To make sure he did not get away, she followed him until deputies arrived and took him into custody.

“I wasn’t letting him out of my sights, that’s for sure," she said.

The patrol personnel searched the suspect, finding the stolen watch in one of his pockets, according to Silva.

A records check revealed that Harris was on parole for a burglary conviction and had been a registered sex offender at one time, the sergeant said.

Harris was booked into county jail in Vista.