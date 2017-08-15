Number of football players with chickenpox climbs: SDSU newspaper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – San Diego State's student newspaper reported Tuesday that as many as 15 football players may have chickenpox – that's 10 more players than confirmed by school officials.

SDSU spokeswoman Gina Jacobs released a statement Monday evening confirming five players had contracted the virus. She followed up Tuesday afternoon stating the number of student-athletes with chickenpox remained at five.

The Daily Aztec followed up Tuesday stating an unnamed source claimed three-times as many players had chickenpox. When they asked athletic department officials about the updated number, they were told it was false and "they had no interest in responding to unnamed sources."

The team canceled their Monday practice. FOX 5 reached out to SDSU to find out if their Tuesday practice had been canceled.

The student-athletes were being monitored by student health services. Jacobs also mentioned the cases were contained to just the football team and not the general student population.