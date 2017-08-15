Local democratic leaders condemn Charlottesville violence, racism

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Democratic officials plan Tuesday to denounce the hatred and violence that led to a woman’s death in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend and to announce the launch a campaign dubbed “We Are United” to ensure the rights of “everyone in all our communities.”

State Sens. Toni Atkins and Ben Hueso, both San Diego Democrats, are among the elected officials scheduled to speak at a news conference this morning.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the tragedy that was the hateful and divisive march in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, especially the family of Heather Heyer, a white woman who died at the hands of a white man who was showing his support of white supremacy,” said Jessica Hayes, party chairwoman, in a statement on Monday. “Their logic is as flawed as their morality.”

Heyer was killed when, according to authorities in Virginia, a car was driven into a crowd of counter-demonstrators. At least 19 other people were injured.

The man accused of driving the vehicle that struck Heyer, 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. of Ohio, was denied bail in his first court appearance on Monday. He was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of the 32-year-old paralegal.

President Donald Trump called racism “evil” and specifically named the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists in remarks Monday about Saturday’s violence. His remarks came after two days of bipartisan criticism that his initial comments failed to directly condemn white extremists and falsely equated their behavior to protests by the left.

Tony Krvaric, the chairman of the Republican Party of San Diego County, said Monday he agreed with Trump’s latest remarks.

“In short, `Violence and racism can never be tolerated,”‘ he said in an email.