Coronado mulls lawsuit against border water agency

CORONADO, Calif. — The Coronado City Council Tuesday discussed becoming a co-plaintiff in a case against the International Boundary Water Commission, which oversees water and pollution issues along the U.S. Mexico Border.

The City of Imperial Beach has already decided to go ahead with legal action against the commission and hopes Coronado joins in.

The agency is accused of not doing enough to stop and/or regulate renegade sewage spills originating south of the border.

Some Coronado residents support the idea of joining Imperial Beach in the lawsuit.

“I surf the Silver Strand as much as possible and I’ve been the victim of sewage contamination this year with double ear infections, I would like the City of Coronado to join in,” said Daron Case.

Coronado Council members said they would decide on whether to join the suit at their next meeting in early September.

FOX 5 reached out to the commission for comment on the pending litigation but has not received a response.