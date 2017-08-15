6 parked cars smashed in separate alleged DUI crashes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – Two alleged drunk driving crashes overnight left half-dozen cars damaged in National City.

The driver of a white SUV was allegedly speeding down National City Boulevard at 7:35 p.m. Sunday, veered and hit two parked cars. One of the cars ended up 60-feet down the street near 1st Avenue, according to National City police Sgt. Damien Ballardo.

Police found the driver running down the street and arrested him. There were two other people in the vehicle and they were detained by police. The three people all suffered injuries and were taken to Mercy Hospital, police said. They were suspected of being under the influence of a substance, Ballardo said.

Police were also investigating another alleged DUI crash that damaged several vehicles, Ballardo said. It happened at 1 a.m. Monday on Division Street near Harbison Street.

A driver heading northbound on Division lost control and crashed into a car, causing a chain reaction, police said. The driver was arrested.

Gabby Alvarez who lives on the street woke up to the sound of the crash and to find out her vehicle was damaged.

“It just sucks to have to be woken up and then bam! There’s your car,” said Alavarez.“The whole back end is completely damaged, it’s horrible, the front is pretty bad.”

“My car ends up hitting my sister’s car. That ends up hitting my dad’s car. His car hits the neighbor’s car,” said Alvarez.

Alvarez questioned why the driver didn't use an alternate means of transportation.

“There’s so many ways now, get a friend, have a DD, there’s Uber, there’s Lyft, taxi’s something. Luckily, there was nobody in the car,” she said.​