The Glass Castle

I remember being surprised in 2013, when San Diego filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton got so much attention for Short Term 12 with Brie Larson. It was an okay indie film, that was overly praised by everyone. Yet I was thrilled to see them team up again for this picture. Larson impressed me so much in Room (winning the Oscar and Critics’ Choice award). I was looking forward to seeing how she’d tackle playing Jeannette Walls, who in 2005 gave us a memoir about her crazy family.

It’s the late ‘80s, and Jeannette is working as a gossip columnist, and is engaged to a wealthy financial adviser (Max Greenfield). When she leaves a fancy dinner with him, she sees her parents (Woody Harrelson, Naomi Watts), digging through trash cans. This prompts various flashbacks we’ll see of her growing up. It was a smart way to tell the story, because had we been shown all the horrific stuff involving her upbringing, it would’ve been a bit much. Yet it’s also bizarre that with each horrible thing Rex (Harrelson) does, the filmmaker shows a moment to try to make us smile or think that what he did is not so bad. That never quite works. When you spent much of the 2 ½ hour movie hoping that Rex dies in a horrific accident, or that child protective services shows up, you don’t get to just wrap a bow on it all at the end to make us feel better. Even if the four kids did turn out to be seemingly well-adjusted adults. What they had to go through was such disgusting child abuse. I’d be tempted to say that I don’t know how anybody would find sitting through this entertaining, but…every single performance is so good that it almost makes that herculean task possible.

You also realize just how much is sugar-coated. Rose Mary (Watts) seems a bit too normal to be dealing with a delusional, abusive, alcoholic loser. In real life, she had some mental illness that isn’t addressed in the film.

The kids, Josh Carus, Sarah Snook, Brigette Lundy-Paine, and the incredible Ella Anderson as a young Jeanette, are so terrific acting, and their characters at handling all this crap…it makes you think of last year’s Captain Fantastic. Although we may have disliked Viggo Mortensen’s parental style, at least he was smart, and seemed to have a moral method behind his madness. Rex is fine with letting his kids, after a few days without food, eat butter and sugar in the fridge while he takes their money and goes drinking with it.

There are also so many things that just don’t make sense. For example, why is Jeannette even bringing her fiance to meet her wacky parents? And why is anybody surprised when that goes south?

Harrelson is strong in the performance, despite it being a bit one-note. It also hurts that he played a similar character in Wilson from earlier this year.

It’s also so insulting that we watch an entire movie of such horrible behavior from Rex, and because the kids have a few good memories (remember when he didn’t buy us Christmas presents but let us pick out stars in the sky for gifts?), we’re supposed to forget about the time he left the kids with a known child molester. Oh wait, he howled with his daughters while being surrounded by Joshua Trees. Those were awesome times by that campfire. Yeah, yeah, I know. I got 3rd degree burns all over my stomach when I caught on fire trying to cook food as a toddler, but…

Please, don’t insult us by trying to make us feel any sympathy for him in a conventional Hollywood ending.

At least in Being Flynn, we realized early on that Robert De Niro’s character was a nutjob, and Paul Dano’s was a talented, but confused, writer. The father was flawed, but most of that just involved him BSing everyone. Not putting lives at risk. And when he was homeless, he wasn’t dragging his kids through the streets with him.

At the end, when we see videos and stills of the real family, you wonder….why are we glorifying a family of dolts? The closing credits should’ve shown the family members on the couch of a psychiatrist.

The film is uneven, and it’s predictable storytelling, with a Hollywood sheen to help the material (co-written by Cretton), go down smoothly.

It also needed 45 minutes shaved off the running time.

It also made The Family Fang (Nicole Kidman, Jason Bateman, Christopher Walken) look like Citizen Kane.

This gets 2 stars out of 5. Let’s hope Cretton’s third time’s a charm.