Teen driver with marijuana plants in car leads police on chase

SAN DIEGO -- A 16-year-old driver who had several marijuana plants in his vehicle was taken into custody after crashing his car during a police chase early Monday.

The teen was taken into custody around 1:30 a.m. at Birchwood Street and Waring Road.

He had passengers inside the car and was reportedly driving recklessly, ran a stop sign and refused to pull over for police.

When police briefly lost sight of the Toyota during the chase, the passengers in the car took off. The driver was spotted a short time later. He spun out, crashed through a fence and was taken into custody.

It’s not clear where the driver is from, but the car had Arizona license plates.

Police are still searching for the passengers in the car.