Suspicious fire extinguished at elementary school

SAN DIEGO – Investigators believe a small fire sparked at Sage Canyon Elementary School in Carmel Valley late Sunday may have been intentionally set.

The fire was contained to a trashcan in an outdoor hallway. Sprinklers extinguished the fire before crews arrived.

According to San Diego police officer Dino Delimitros, two people were seen running from the school.

Classes aren’t scheduled to being for another two weeks, but there are summer activities held on campus Monday.