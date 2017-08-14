San Diego vigil held in response to Virginia violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Close to 1,000 peaceful demonstrators gathered for a unity vigil in front of the San Diego County Administration Building in the largest of several local gatherings to pay homage to those killed and injured over the weekend in connection with clashes between white nationalists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Candles flickered as people of all ages, races, religions and backgrounds stood beside each other in solidarity.

“I came here to show support for the people in Charlottesville, Virginia. I think it’s very, something you don’t think that would be happening the the United States now in the year 2017. Hatred and bigotry I thought was mostly a thing of the past, but evidently it’s not,” Larry Wiltjer, a Vietnam veteran, said. “It just hurts me inside and sometimes it causes me to cry."

“What happened yesterday was definitely not a Charlottesville problem, or a Virginia problem. It’s an America problem and it’s one that every single one of us as Americans need to stand up and confront,” Kathy Stadler, an organizer with San Diego Invisible, said.

Confronting intolerance and hatred was one of the goals of Sunday night's Indivisible Candlelight Unity Vigil.

“We need to fight. Our founding principals are that all of us are created equal and we need to fight every day to make sure that’s the case,” Stadler said.

They are fighting by spreading words of love.

“There are more people who believe in goodness. There are more people who believe that love will overcome hate. There are more people who believe that all of us are created equal,” Stadler said.

“I just think that every person should be excepted the way they are, and I just really think that we should all be one happy family,” 10-year-old Carla Wiltjer said

Those who attended the vigil said they are confident that by standing together they can overcome the hate in the world.

“Each one of us is powerful to make change. People power is the most dominate most powerful force that America has ever known. It has created enormous change over our history and it’s what’s going to create change now,” Stadler said.

One of the guest speakers at the event was Congressman Scott Peters.

Vigils were held across the country Sunday night, including another one locally in Encinitas.