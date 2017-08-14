San Diego leaders denounce violence, hatred in Charlottesville

SAN DIEGO – Leaders of the Democratic and Republican parties in San Diego Monday denounced the hatred and violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, that led to the death of a woman who was struck by a car driven into a crowd.

In a statement, the San Diego Democratic Party said it planned to hold a news conference Tuesday to discuss Saturday’s confrontations that injured at least 19 other people, and to launch a campaign to ensure the rights of “everyone in all our communities.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the tragedy that was the hateful and divisive march in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, especially the family of Heather Heyer, a white woman who died at the hands of a white man who was showing his support of white supremacy,” said Jessica Hayes, party chairwoman. “Their logic is as flawed as their morality.”

The statement went on to say that President “Donald Trump has done everything in his power to enable the most viciously intolerant among us know they have a friend in the oval office.”

Trump was harshly criticized for his initial response to the violence, when he failed to directly condemn white extremists and equated their behavior to protests by the left. The president was more specific in comments Monday, calling racism “evil” and naming the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists.

The chairman of the Republican Party of San Diego County, Tony Krvaric, said he agreed with Trump’s latest remarks.

“In short, ‘Violence and racism can never be tolerated,”‘ he said in an email to City News Service.

The man accused of driving the vehicle that struck Heyer, James Alex Fields Jr., was denied bail in his first court appearance. The 20-year-old was charged with murder in connection with the death of the 32-year-old paralegal.