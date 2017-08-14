× Mission Valley restaurant celebrates anniversary with free burgers

SAN DIEGO – A San Diego County hamburger chain is celebrating its 35th anniversary Monday by offering free hamburgers at its Mission Valley location.

Carlsbad-based Islands Restaurants said the burger giveaway is the company’s way of thanking the San Diego community for three and a half decades of support.

The first 100 customers to go to the Islands Restaurant in Mission Valley will receive one free burger of their choice. The restaurant is located at 2441 Fenton Parkway and it opens at 11 a.m.

The chain is also commemorating the anniversary with a limited release of Island Golden Ale brewed by Karl Strauss Brewing Company. If you want a brew with your free burger, you will have to pay for it.