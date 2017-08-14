× Iconic pro-wrestler Ric Flair in medically induced coma

NEW YORK – WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Ric Flair, who went by the moniker Nature Boy, was hospitalized over the weekend for “tough medical issues,” his agent said.

The 68-year-old former pro-wrestler had been hospitalized Saturday night for “routine monitoring,” according to Melinda Morris Zanoni, CEO of Legacy Talent and Entertainment which represents the wrestler, PIX11 reported.

“No reason2panic,” she tweeted. “Yes,many thx2his fiancé&hospstaff.No excuses Ric wld want u2go out 2nite NaturBoy style!”

Then on Sunday night, Zanoni said the wrestler was “dealing with some tough medical issues.”

“Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair? If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues,” she wrote in a midnight tweet.

Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues🙏🏻 — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

Additional details about why he was in the hospital were not revealed.

Retired wrestler and current WWE agent Michael “P.S.” Hayes said he saw Flair Sunday.

“I can assure that he needs everyone’s prayers and positive vibes,” Hayes tweeted. “Thx in advance!!”

Born Richard Morgan Fliehr, Flair ended his 36-year professional wrestling career in 2008 after he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.