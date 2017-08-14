Dog thrown from truck hit by alleged DUI driver found days later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. - Volunteers tracked down a missing dog thought to be lost and hurt after being ejected from vehicle involved in a crash with an alleged drunk driver in Chula Vista.

Gunner, a 7-year-old chocolate lab, was ejected from a vehicle involved in a traffic crash late Saturday night in Chula Vista. The dog was feared hurt, alone and lost in a nearby canyon.

Volunteers jumped in and found the dog Monday and reunited him with his owner. The animal suffered a few scratches, but overall was located in good shape about a mile from accident scene.

