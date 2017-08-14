SUV hauling BBQ grill explodes after woman lights a cigarette

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLANDO -- A couple moving a gas grill in an SUV was injured on Sunday when one of them lit a cigarette and an explosion happened.

Orlando police released photos of the Kia Sorento that showed extensive damage to the SUV with the roof blown out and the airbags deployed. The windshield was lying on the ground. All of the other glass was blown from the vehicle.

A gas grill being transported inside this car exploded when passenger lit a cigarette. 2 in car sustained burns; not life threatening. pic.twitter.com/76OaeJiCiv — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 13, 2017

Police said the couple in the SUV sustained burns but their injuries were not life threatening.

The grill was turned on and the propane tank was open and connected, according to the Orlando Sentinel, The wife lit a cigarette and the SUV exploded according to police. After the explosion, the vehicle crashed into a pole