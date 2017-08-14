Body of Marine killed in plane crash to arrive in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – The body of one of the three Marines from Southern California killed in a recent military plane crash will arrive in San Diego Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Chad Elliott Jenson, 25, a decorated Marine and newlywed was aboard a plane that crashed on July 10. Sgt. Jenson was one of 16 service members killed when their KC-13T transport plane crashed in rural Mississippi.

Jenson was a critical skills operator and awaiting his first deployment based out of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

Volunteers with Long Beach-based Honoring Our Fallen are organizing a processional to El Camino Memorial Park in Miramar, urging well wishers to line Carroll Canyon Road Tuesday before 11 a.m.

“The past 30 days have been such a whirlwind of emotion. It hasn’t really set in yet,” said his cousin Treasha Thomas. “He worked so hard to get to where he was and achieve so much in his young life. It’s an honor to me to have him honored in this way.”

Jenson is survived by his parents Robert and Susan Jenson, his brother Michael, sister-in-law Courtney, wife Jessica and stepson Jackson. ​