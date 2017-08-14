Abused orphan pup ready for adoption

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif. – An orphan pup, who arrived at the Helen Woodward Animal Center horribly disfigured by abuse in early May, is now ready to find his forever family and home.

Helen Woodward Animal Center started taking applications for Dwayne’s adoption on Monday, August 14, and is requesting a 100 word-or-less essay or a one-minute video to accompany each application stating why the potential adopter would be best suited for Dwayne.

“It is going to be a very difficult decision and really hard for all of us to see him go, but Dwayne deserves it,” stated Jennifer Shorey, Helen Woodward Animal Center Operations Director.

Since arriving at the center, Dwayne’s tragic early life, in which he was subjected to kicking, beatings, and a crude wire muzzle, and his Tijuana rescue gained worldwide attention, well-wishes, and donations.

With over $40,000 donated towards his medical needs, Dwayne spent the past three months receiving loving care, life-changing surgeries, and therapeutic medical treatments at Helen Woodward Animal Center.

Now Dwayne is thriving in his new surroundings at the center and has blossomed into a healthy, confident, and affectionate friend to everyone he meets.

“He embodies every characteristic people hope to find in a furry family member- loyalty, heart and incredible devotion,” stated Shorey.

Due to Dwayne’s difficult past history and his current special needs, Helen Woodward Animal Center is seeking a family with the following specifications:

Located in San Diego or within a 2 hour drive.

A family with no other dogs or a home with one friendly and gentle dog.

A family that will allow Dwayne to be inside for most of the day.

A family that understands Dwayne’s limitations.

The family who adopts Dwayne will be treated to half off of all Dwayne’s medical needs for life at Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Companion Animal Hospital.

The application period will close at noon on Thursday, August 24 and potential families will be contacted after August 28.