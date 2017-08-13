× Poway couple arrested after marijuana grow house catches fire

POWAY – A Poway couple was arrested and their baby was taken into protective custody Sunday morning, when San Diego County sheriff’s deputies discovered a marijuana growing operation after their house went up in flames.

Firefighters and deputies responded shortly before 4 a.m. to the 15000 block of Amso Street to a call of a possible explosion in the house, according to Sgt. David Toner.

“Upon arrival, deputies located a 35-year old female carrying an infant out of a house that was engulfed in smoke and flames,” Toner said. “A 39- year old male who was the female’s husband, was inside the house attempting to put out the fire.”

The man complied with instructions to evacuate the residence, but after being outside, he attempted to re-enter the house and began screaming that he wanted to kill himself, according to Toner.

“Force was used by deputies to restrain the male and take him into custody,” Toner said. “He was transported to Pomerado Hospital for evaluation. There were no injuries.”

After the blazee was extinguished, firefighters located a marijuana grow inside three bedrooms of the home. The sheriff’s bomb arson squad and the Poway Criminal Apprehension Team responded, according to Toner.

“Over 100 marijuana plants at various stages of growth were removed from the residence,” Toner said.

The woman subsequently was taken into custody on suspicion of child endangerment. The man, who had been released from the hospital, was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, cultivation of marijuana, and possession of marijuana for sale.

The one-year-old child was taken into protective custody and released to Polinsky Children’s Center. The parents’ names were not released.