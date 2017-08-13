× Poison drummer Rikki Rocket to attend surfing competition

LA JOLLA, Calif. – The drummer for the 1980s glam metal band Poison is scheduled to be the guest speaker Sunday at an annual surfing invitational and luau to benefit the UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center.

Rikki Rocket, 56, underwent immunotherapy treatment at the center and is now cancer free, according to UCSD. He was diagnosed with oral cancer two years ago.

In a Facebook post, he said he had to decide between having surgery that would leave him unable to speak, chemotherapy that would only buy him some time or the immunotherapy treatment, which he said was still experimental. He said the tumor shrunk by 90 percent in a matter of weeks.

The Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, native co-founded Poison with Bret Michaels. The band has since sold around 45 million albums.

The surfing invitational is set to begin at 7 a.m. at Scripps Pier, and the luau follows at 11:30 a.m.