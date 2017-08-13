Man jumps over counter to steal prescription drugs

SAN DIEGO – A Hillcrest Pharmacy was robbed early Sunday morning by a suspect who got away with an unknown amount of prescription medication, according to San Diego police.

Officers were called shortly after 2 a.m. to the CVS pharmacy in the 300 block of Washington Street. They were told that a man had jumped over the counter, demanded prescription medication, grabbed the drugs and fled the store, according to Officer Ben Newton.

The suspect was described as a black man in his 20’s, 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall, weighing about 185 pounds, wearing a black hoodie, dark gray pants and white shoes, Newton said.

There were no reports of injuries and the investigation was continuing.