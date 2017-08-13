Euclid police respond to violent arrest captured on video, shared on social media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio - A video posted to Facebook and Instagram on Saturday shows a violent altercation between Euclid policemen and a man who was stopped for a traffic violation.

Euclid police released a statement about the incident, saying that just before 10:30 a.m., an officer pulled over Richard Hubbard, 25, of Cleveland, for a moving/traffic violation near 240 East 228th Street, FOX 8 reported.

Hubbard was ordered out of the car told to face away from the police as he was taken into custody. Police said Hubbard ignored that order and began to physically resist as the officer took him into custody, FOX 8 reported.

The violent struggle, pictured below, lasted for over 3 minutes.

In addition to this Facebook post, police captured the incident on their dashcam video.

Hubbard was taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail Euclid Annex and medically examined. He posted bond on charges of driving under suspension and resisting arrest.

The officer involved was treated and released from an area hospital, FOX 8 reported. His name is not being released and he has been placed on paid administrative leave while this is investigated.

Police ended their release by saying:

It is the mission of the Euclid Police Department to provide professional and transparent service to the residents, business owners, and visitors to the City of Euclid. This entire incident will be reviewed, in detail, so that the public can have a full and open understanding of the series of events that eventually led to this violent encounter.

Reached by phone, Councilwoman Taneika Hill, Ward 3, who is also a member of the city's safety committee had this to say to Fox 8's Dave Nethers:

"I was very disturbed by what I saw.I am waiting for my chief and my mayor to respond to me and add some clarity. To me the video is very disturbing."

"I do not want to move ahead of facts, but at the same time the human in me, its disturbing, to see a person hitting someone to that degree is disturbing. I will never understand why the officers would continuously hit. I will never understand why the young lady [who was video recording it] was put on the ground..to me that is humiliating, cant wrap my mind around things like that....Do not want to move ahead of the facts"

"I am not an officer...again, I don't know what happened before,I can't speak on what happened. I can only speak on what my heart felt."

Cleveland NAACP spokesman Mike Nelson told Fox 8 sources that he will be asking the Justice Department to look into the practices of the Euclid Police Department, as he believes there could be a pattern of excessive force there.