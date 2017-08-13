× Coast Guard rescues fisherman who fell overboard 70-miles off Point Loma

SAN DIEGO – U.S. Coast Guard crews can to the rescue of a 40-year-old charter boat passenger suffered medical issues after falling overboard Saturday.

The crew was contacted at 6 a.m. Saturday after someone aboard the 68-feet-long charter fishing boat Tribute reported a passenger experiencing low blood pressure and other symptoms — and were need of assistance. The boat was about 70-miles off the coast of Point Loma, according to USCG.

Coast Guard Sector San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter launched to medically evacuate the man. They hoisted him and this son from the boat and flew them back to San Diego.

They returned by 9 a.m. and took them to UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest.

The man’s condition was unknown.