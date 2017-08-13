4-year-old girl shot several times at gas station

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 4-year-old girl was shot several times Saturday at a gas station in Stockton.

A man pulled up to the United Gasoline on East Main Street around 8:30 p.m. with his daughter and a young boy in the car, FOX 40 reported.

Stockton Police Department reported three men in a white, two-door car shot at the man and two children, hitting the 4-year-old girl at least twice as well as the vehicle she was in.

The girl was taken to UC Davis Medical Center and is in critical, but stable condition, FOX 40 reported Sunday.

A 4yo girl is recovering after being shot at a Stockton gas station last nite. Police looking 4 three male suspects in a white sedan @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/9ttD9c3efN — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) August 13, 2017

Leandro Perez told FOX 40 witnessed the scene unfold from across the street and heard the gunfire.

“They came in here. The owner said, ‘Come in here,’” Perez said. “I heard them yelling, ‘Get in here, get in here.’ I thought they were just getting out of the way. I didn’t know the little girl got hit until today.”

Officers are searching for the three men, but would not provide any further information on their identities or the identities of the victims.

Stockton police have not commented on a motive for the shooting or whether the victims were the intended targets.