1st woman to join Navy SEAL training program drops out

SAN DIEGO – One of two women to make history by seeking to join the U.S. Navy’s special operations teams has dropped out, it was reported.

A Naval Special Warfare official confirmed with the San Diego Union Tribune that a female candidate of the SEAL Officer Assessment and Selection program has removed herself from the applicant pool. The program is a precursor to the half-year SEAL tryout course.

Despite the first woman’s actions, another female is poised to possibly become the first to make it through the Marine Corps’ infantry officers’ course, the U-T reported. She is training for the Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewman program, or SWCC.

Women weren’t allowed to serve in combat roles, including special operation forces such as the SEALs and SWCC, until January 2016. But there were no female applicants in the 18 months since that historic change until now.

