When and where San Diegans can view the Great American Eclipse

SAN DIEGO — On Monday, August 21, we will have the chance to witness The Great American Eclipse.

While parts of the United States will experience a total solar eclipse that day, San Diego will only see a partial eclipse – about 60 percent coverage.

The eclipse will be visible in San Diego starting at 9:07 a.m., when the moon begins to pass in front of the solar disk and appears to “touch” the sun. At 11:45 a.m., the eclipse will reach its maximum point of visibility, when the axis of the moon’s shadow cone passes closest to the center of Earth. 10:23 a.m. is when the outer edge of the moon last “touches” the sun, signaling the end of the eclipse.

This animation shows how the eclipse will look to those viewing it from San Diego.

The next solar eclipse won’t be visible in San Diego until 2023, so you’ll want to plan to attend one of the following events to safely view the celestial phenomenon.

Fleet Science Center

The Fleet Science Center is hosting a free outdoor event from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will include eclipse viewing from the Plaza in front of the science museum, Q&A with its resident astronomer, a chance to make your own pinhole projectors that will project the eclipse and more.

Since proper eye protection is crucial to safely watch the eclipse, viewing glasses will also be on sale starting at $4.99 (while supplies last).

For more information about the event, click here.

San Diego Public Libraries

Nearly all San Diego Public Library locations will host “Sky Party” viewing events during the eclipse. Viewing glasses will be available on a first come, first served basis. Click here for more details.