Violent clashes cause Charlottesville to declare state of emergency

SAN DIEGO — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has declared a state of emergency “to aid state response to violence,” at the site of Saturday’s “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

An unspecified number of arrests began shortly after police made a declaration of unlawful assembly at Emancipation Park, the state police said on Twitter.

Police officers are speaking on bullhorns, directing people to leave the park.

Fist fights and screaming matches erupted before the rally, which police expect to attract thousands of people. The skirmishes unfolded just hours after a scuffle Friday night between torch-bearing demonstrators and counter-protesters at the nearby University of Virginia.

Saturday’s rally is the latest event drawing white nationalists and right-wing activists from across the country to this Democratic-voting college town — a development first precipitated by the city’s decision to remove symbols of its Confederate past.

At one point, a few dozen white men wearing helmets and holding makeshift shields chanted, “Blood and soil!” Nearby, a group of clergy and other counter-demonstrators, including activist and Harvard professor Cornel West, held hands, prayed and sang. “This Little Light of Mine.”

Charlottesville, once home to Thomas Jefferson, is known as a progressive city of about 47,000 people. Eighty percent of its voters choose Hillary Clinton during last year’s election.

But far-right activists and Ku Klux Klan members have come here in recent months, outraged by the city’s intention to remove traces of its links to the Confederacy — including plans to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The move follows efforts by communities across the South to remove Confederate iconography from public property since the 2015 rampage killings of nine black churchgoers in Charleston by a self-described white supremacist.