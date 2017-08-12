Flash flood, severe thunderstorm warnings issued for east central San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — The National Weather Service in San Diego issued a flash flood warning and a severe thunderstorm warning for east central San Diego County.

The flash flood warning is in effect until 8:15 p.m. Locations likely to experience flooding include Highway S2 Vallecito Creek Road, Highway S2 between Canebrake and Imperial County Line, Highway S2 between Agua Caliente and Canebrake, Canebrake and Manzanita Indian Reservation. People in those areas are advised to move to higher ground.

The severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 6:15 p.m. Locations impacted include Highway S2 between Agua Caliente and Canebrake, Highway S2 Vallecito Creek Road, Highway S2 between Canebrake and Imperial County Line, Fish Creek Wash, Agua Caliente and Canebrake.

Large hail, damaging winds and lightning is expected with the storm. People in those areas are advised to move indoors immediately.