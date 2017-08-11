Woman walked in on intruder in shower, Sheriff’s officials say

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — A parolee wandered into a retirement-age couple’s rural North County home Friday and proceeded to take a shower, then fled after the wife walked in on the nude intruder, who was quickly arrested, authorities said.

Jerald Wayne Harris, 47, allegedly entered the residence in the 26000 block of Valley Center Road about 11:30 a.m., while the male resident was in a workshop in the yard and his spouse was out, according to sheriff’s officials.

A short time later, the woman returned and found the naked stranger in her bathroom, facing her while standing under the running water with the shower door open, Sgt. Shawn Silva said. She ran outside, yelling for her husband, and the intruder bolted.

“When the couple returned to the bathroom, they discovered that Harris had fled,” Silva said.

The woman then realized that her watch was missing.

The couple made a 911 call, and the woman went outside and saw Harris walking away to the north. To make sure he did not get away, she followed him until deputies arrived and took him into custody.

The patrol personnel searched the suspect, finding the stolen watch in one of his pockets, according to Silva.

A records check revealed that Harris was on parole for a burglary conviction and had been a registered sex offender at one time, the sergeant said.

Harris was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of theft, burglary, parole violation, indecent exposure and other charges. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.