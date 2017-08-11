Live flash-bang grenade found in carry-on bag at Lindbergh Field

SAN DIEGO — A live flash-bang grenade was found in a carry-on bag at Lindbergh Field earlier this month, the Transportation Security Administration revealed Friday.

A photo of the explosive and a short description of its discovery were included in a weekly blog from the federal agency detailing some of the noteworthy or unusual weapons discovered at airports around the country.

“A flash-bang grenade is a non-lethal explosive device used to disorient,” the TSA blog says. “They are not allowed in carry-on or checked bags.”

A TSA spokesman did not immediately return a call seeking details about the discovery of the explosive.

TSA agents also discovered a loaded .380-caliber firearm last Sunday at Lindbergh Field, one of 69 total firearms discovered at U.S. airports. Seven inert grenades were also found at various airports.

Travelers bringing firearms to a TSA checkpoint can be arrested and fined up to $11,000. The TSA recommends that travelers “familiarize themselves with state and local firearm laws for each point of travel prior to departure.”