× Driver mistakes gas pedal for brake and crashes into home

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – A man who was on his way to a laundromat crashed his Subaru into the side of a home in Sherman Heights early Friday.

Emergency crews responded to the scene in the 2000 block of Market Street around 8:30 a.m.

An elderly woman who has lived in the home for almost 60 years was asleep inside. She said she was scared when she heard the loud crash.

“I thought it must have been earthquake, because it was such a big bang,” Carmen Lucero said.

The driver said he hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes. It’s not clear whether he is facing any charges.