Caltrans host career fairs to fill more than 1,100 job openings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The California Department of Transportation is hosting several career fairs around the state in hopes of filling more than 1,100 open positions.

Caltrans is expecting a workload increase associated with accelerating construction projects and addressing deferred maintenance needs following the passage of the Road Repair and Accountability Act.

There are open positions in maintenance, human resources, legal, engineering, information technology, equipment, and transportation and environmental planning.

Camp Pendleton is hosting a job fair on August 29. Click here for details, along with a list of upcoming career fairs around the state.