Suspect sought in arson that destroyed SUV, trailer, jet skis

VISTA, Calif. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding the person who set an SUV on fire in Vista.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Friday, firefighters put out the fire in the 1900 block of Cherrywood Street. The fire destroyed a Toyota Sequoia, two jet skis, a trailer and surrounding brush.

A person driving a dark-colored sedan was seen leaving the area just before the arson took place.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information on who is responsible for the fire is asked to call the Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit at 619-550-8158 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.