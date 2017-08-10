Rising tensions with North Korea has local bomb shelter company busy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- As tensions have escalated between North Korea and the U.S. over recent weeks, a Del Mar-based company that specializes in bomb shelters has been inundated with phone calls from people all over the world seeking shelters.

The company, Vivos, builds bomb shelters on private property. It also leases shelters around the world, including a site located on a prairie in South Dakota for as little as $25,000.

"This is not an America thing, this is not a California thing, this is not a San Diego thing, this is a global concern," said Robert Vicino, C.E.O of Vivos.

Vicino says his company can build shelters depending on a person's taste, adding exercise equipment to kitchens will all the amenities, to survive more than a year underground.

"This is not something that everybody relishes, the idea of going to a shelter for a week, a month, a year or two years. This is a piece of real estate you'll own one that you hope you never have to use but if you do, it's priceless."