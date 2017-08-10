Human remains found on MCAS Miramar after man goes missing

SAN DIEGO – Human remains found on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Thursday were believed to be a Stonebridge Estates man who went missing in June.

Human remains were found on the eastern edge of MCAS Miramar around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, according to San Diego police.

The remains were not visually recognizable and forensic testing will be needed to identify them, although clothing found at the scene are consistent with clothing worn by 85-year-old Tai Heng Sun when he was reported missing, police said.

Sun, who suffered from Alzheimer’s, was last seen walking away from his residence in the Rancho Encantada neighborhood of San Diego on June 15 around 8 a.m. Surveillance video recorded him walking eastbound on Stonebridge Parkway and entering the parking lot of Mission Trails Park.

Sun was wearing a blue baseball cap, blue long sleeve shirt, white jacket, dark pants and gray vans.

The community joined law enforcement in searching Scripps Ranch neighborhoods for several days.

Naval Criminal Investigative Service contacted SDPD Thursday to report the discovery of the remains. San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will be tasked with confirming the identity of the remains.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Missing Persons Unit at 619-531-2293 or CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.