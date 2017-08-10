FOX 5 Marvel Studios’ Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 Digital Movie Giveaway Official Sweepstakes Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY
- HOW TO ENTER: Enter on the official “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2” entry form located on the FOX 5 app, which can be downloaded for no charge, and fill out, accurately the on line entry form. Contest begins at 8 am on Monday, August 14, 2017 (“Sweepstakes Period”) and ends at 8:00 am on Friday, August 18, 2017. The use of third-party software or web site to participate is prohibited. All received entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Sponsor’s clock will be the official time piece of the sweepstakes. Sponsor not responsible for lost, late, illegible, incomplete, or misdirected entries. You must enter to be eligible.
- DRAWING: Ten winners will be selected via random drawing from all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsor will attempt to notify potential winners by phone. Potential winner will be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected in a random drawing from among all remaining entries if (1) winner cannot be contacted/does not respond within 24 hours of Sponsor’s first notification attempt; (2) winner does not fulfill the eligibility requirements; and/or (3) winner does not adhere to the Official Rules. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Sponsor’s decisions are final. Prize must be picked up at the Fox 5 offices (during normal business hours).
- THE PRIZE: Each winner will receive a digital code to unlock the digital movie. Must visit guaradians2movie.com and register the code. A total of 10 codes will be awarded during the contest. Winners must follow instructions on card to validate movie. Sponsor will not award alternate prize or value of movie. Prize winner will be required to sign a release of liability. Digital code only valid from August 8, 2017 to August 8, 2018.
- ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS.
- This sweepstakes is void where prohibited. Employees (and their immediate families) of KSWB, LLC (FOX 5), Tribune Media, the Fox Network, Marvel Studio, and their respective subsidiaries, affiliates and advertising agencies are not eligible to win.
- To enter, you must be a legal resident of San Diego County and 17 years of age or older as of the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period. Film is rated PG-13.
- Winners who have won any prize from FOX 5 within the last 30 days before the sweepstakes period begins are ineligible and will be disqualified.
- CONDITIONS OF ENTRY.
- Use of winner’s name: By entering, each entrant grants permission, without further compensation, to FOX 5 and its agents and licensees, to use the winner’s name, voice, photograph, likeness and biographical material for broadcast and promotional purposes in connection with the sweepstakes.
- Release Station and Sponsor of Liability: By entering, contestants agree to release FOX 5 from any claim, loss, liability, damage or injury of any kind arising from their participation in the sweepstakes or their receipt or use of the prize.
- No Prize Substitutions: No substitute prizes are available; however, Sponsor may, at its discretion, substitute prize of equal or greater value.
- By entering contest, all entrants will automatically receive FOX 5 News AM and P.M. headlines, breaking news alerts and offers from our advertisers.
- INTERNET: Sponsor not responsible for network or computer malfunction or error or for computer virus or for damage caused to participant’s computer by accessing sweepstakes web site. If for any reason, the Internet-related portion of this sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the sweepstakes, FOX 5 reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the sweepstakes or any portion of the sweepstakes. In the event Sponsor terminates the sweepstakes prior to the end date, Sponsor will post notice of its action on the sweepstakes web site and will pick winners in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES.
- A COPY OF THE RULES can be obtained during the Sweepstakes Period at Fox 5, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego or on contest page at http://www.fox5sandiego.com
- WINNERS LIST: For a winners list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to Marvel Studios Giveaway, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego 92111. Requests must be received by August 31, 2017. Winners’ names will not be posted on website.
- SPONSOR: FOX 5, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego, California.