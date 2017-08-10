Caltrans considers suicide-prevention barriers on Coronado Bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Since the Coronado Bridge opened in 1969, more than 400 people have committed suicide by leaping from the span.

A 10-month feasibility study is underway to determine if suicide-prevention barriers along the edge of the bridge would be a good fit.

Residents who live in Barrio Logan had an opportunity to attend an open house sponsored by the California Department of Transportation to learn about options and alternatives available.

"Whatever they do, even if they do Plexiglas or whatever shield, anything would be better than nothing," said Wayne Strickland with the Bridge Collaborative for Suicide Prevention.

Once the feasibility study in completed, there will be years of design, permitting and funding before construction could begin.

Caltrans will hold another meeting for residents Thursday night in Coronado.