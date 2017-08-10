2 people killed in I-15 rollover crash

SAN DIEGO – Two people were killed in a rollover crash along southbound Interstate 15 in Rancho Bernardo Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. just south of West Bernardo Drive.

California Highway Patrol Officer Jake Sanchez confirmed that two people died in the rollover crash.

The victims’ names and details on the wreck were not immediately available.

The CHP closed all the non-carpool southbound lanes in the area to allow for investigation and cleanup.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately released, although U.S. Border Patrol officials were assisting in the investigation.