Woman leads police on chase with child in backseat, cops say

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- A woman led police on a chase from Coronado to Chula Vista Tuesday night with a little girl in the backseat, authorities said.

The chase began in Coronado around 9:30 p.m. when the driver reportedly refused to pull over for officers during a traffic stop.

She drove south on state Route 75 towards Imperial Beach. At one point she stopped and got out, but then got back in the car and continued driving.

Officers used spike strips to blow out two tires. The driver eventually stopped at 4th Avenue and Montgomery Street in Chula Vista, close to where police believe she lives.

Officers say she appeared under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The girl in the backseat was not injured. The relationship between the driver and the child is not yet known.

The driver faces multiple charges, including child endangerment and possibly DUI.