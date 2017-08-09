Woman assaulted while walking in Santee

SANTEE, Calif. – A man assaulted a woman Monday night as she was walking in her neighborhood in Santee, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., near the 8700 block of Cottonwood Avenue, a man came up to a woman from behind and attacked her. The assailant cut the woman’s shorts using an unknown object.

The woman, who suffered scratches to her body, was taken to a hospital. She was released that night.

Deputies and a Sheriff’s helicopter searched the area but did not find the man.

Because the woman was attacked from behind, a description of the attacker was not available.

The Santee Sheriff’s Station is investigating the assault. Anyone who has information about the attack should call the Santee Sheriff’s Station at 619-956-4000. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest. The anonymous tip line is 888-580-8477.