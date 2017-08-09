Shark sighting prompts San Clemente beach closure

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — Lifeguards closed a stretch of San Clemente beaches Wednesday afternoon after a reported shark sighting.

Shortly before 3 p.m., lifeguards received a call about a shark sighting near the pier. During a search, lifeguards did not see a shark.

During a search, lifeguards did not see a shark, but several people reported spotting a shark and one credible witness described the shark as 10 to 11 feet long.

Lifeguards closed the beach one mile north and south of the pier until 7 p.m., when they will send a drone to check the waters again. If no shark is sighted, lifeguards will reopen the beach and issue an advisory.