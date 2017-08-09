Sexual harassment claim filed against Rancho Bernardo church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A veteran youth pastor is suing the Rancho Bernardo Community Presbyterian Church over a sexual harassment claim.

Dawn Neldon accused Head Pastor Bryan Stamper of making several unwanted advances including coercing her to dance with him, along with making off color statements, the lawsuit alleges.

In the lawsuit, Neldon claimed she was placed on administrative leave after filing a formal complaint of sexual harassment against the now Stamper.

"She said, 'Hey this guy is making me feel uncomfortable.' And what did the church do? They said, 'Okay see you later,'” said attorney Dan Gilleon, who is representing Neldon.

The complaint also stated that Stamper has apologized.

Officials from Rancho Bernardo Community Presbyterian Church, which is located at 17010 Pomerado Road, released the following statement to FOX 5:

“RBCPC does not comment on threatened or pending litigation including the existence of any such proceeding.”

Neldon is suing for missed wages and unspecified damages.