Pedestrian injured after being hit by vehicle on freeway

SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was seriously injured when he was struck by at least one vehicle on northbound Interstate 805 in Serra Mesa, it was reported Wednesday.

It’s not known why the man was on the freeway when he was hit about 8 p.m. Tuesday just north of Murray Ridge Road, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. How many vehicles struck the man was not immediately determined.

Witnesses who reported the crash said the victim was alive but unable to get up after being hit, California Highway Patrol officer Mary Bailey told the newspaper. The left and right lanes of the freeway were closed for about an hour while CHP officers investigated the crash.