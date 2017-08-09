× Mission Trails to receive 178 additional acres of land

SAN DIEGO — Nearly 180 acres of open space next to Mission Trails will soon be allocated to the city of San Diego by a local developer.

Pardee Homes, working alongside conservation groups, agreed to give the city 178 acres of land to be included as part of Mission Trails Regional Park.

The open space borders a 415-home residential community located near the park, just off of state Route 52 and North of Mast Boulevard.

“Mission Trails Regional Park is truly a jewel in the City of San Diego’s world class parks system,” said San Diego Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer. “It isn’t often that 178 acres in the middle of an urban region are dedicated to park use, making this act of environmental preservation truly significant.”

The collaboration ensures protections for Quail Canyon Creek and makes land available that will benefit sensitive wildlife and plants.

“The dedication of this scenic wildlife habitat will be a crucial step forward for our greater vision of linking Mission Trails Regional Park with Sycamore Canyon Preserve,” said Van Collinsworth of Preserve Wild Santee.

With the additional land, Mission Trails Park expands to nearly 7,400 acres, making it one of the largest urban parks in the United States.