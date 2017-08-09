Man thrown from motorcycle after car turns into his path

SAN DIEGO — A 26-year-old man was thrown from his motorcycle and seriously injured when another vehicle attempted to turn in front of him in the Mountain View area, police said Wednesday.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with major injuries but expected to survive following the crash just before 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of Imperial Avenue, San Diego police Sgt. Ed Zwibel said.

The motorcycle struck the passenger side of a 2011 Cadillac driven by a 36-year-old man, throwing off the rider, Zwibel said. The Cadillac’s driver and passenger were uninjured. Neither alcohol nor drugs were factors in the crash.