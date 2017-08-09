Fights break out between Chargers, Rams players at joint practice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVINE, Calif. -– Things got heated between Chargers and Rams players Wednesday at a joint training camp in Irvine.

The brawl on the Rams' home turf came off an incomplete pass when Chargers’ Dontrelle Inman and Rams’ Trumaine Johnson went nose-to-nose.

Johnson threw a punch and after he was pushed away by an official, Nickell Robey-Coleman came in and shoved Inman to the ground.

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen, recently out of knee surgery, then body slammed Robey-Coleman while several other Chargers players converged around the two.

There were at least two more fights and several other flare-ups throughout the practice.

The Chargers and Rams will face each other in a preseason game August 26 in Los Angeles.