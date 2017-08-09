Dale Earnhardt Jr. leaves truck running for 8 hours during Redskins training camp

RICHMOND, Va. — Redskins super fan Dale Earnhardt Jr. spent the day hanging out at Redskins training camp in Richmond on Tuesday.

However, in his excitement to get to the training facility to see the team practice, he left his Chevy Colorado pick-up truck running in the airport parking lot – for eight hours!

Earnhardt tweeted about the mishap on Tuesday night, saying he “was so geeked out about going to Redskins training camp that I left my truck running all day at the airport.”

He followed it up with another tweet saying, “So if you are wondering a Chevy Colorado at idle for 8 hours only burns just over a quarter tank of gas.”

It looks like Dale had a great day while his truck was running. Not only did he visit the Redskins at their training camp, he also treated a few players to a few high speed laps at Richmond International Raceway.