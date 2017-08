SAN DIEGO – Firefighters made quick work of a brush fire burning in Tierrasanta Wednesday afternoon.

The brush fire was reported near Clairemont Mesa Boulevard and Santo Road and broke out at 1:55 p.m. It charred about an acre of land in a canyon.

Firefighting crews were able to stop it from spreading around 2:20 p.m.

It was unknown if anyone living in the area was evacuated.

The cause of the fire was not immediately released.