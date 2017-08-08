Scripps La Jolla, UCSD ranked among top hospitals in state

SAN DIEGO — Scripps La Jolla Hospitals was ranked the sixth-best hospital in the state Tuesday by U.S. News and World Report, followed in seventh place by UC San Diego Medical Center.

Scripps La Jolla and UCSD finished first and second on the list of top San Diego-area hospitals, followed by Sharp Memorial Hospital, Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa and Scripps Mercy Hospital.

Scripps La Jolla was nationally ranked in eight specialties and rated high performing in nine procedures and conditions. UCSD was nationally ranked in eight specialties and rated high performing in eight procedures and conditions.

Statewide, UC San Francisco Medical Center was ranked first, followed by Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Stanford Health Center, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, UC Davis Medical Center, Scripps La Jolla, UC San Diego, Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach, Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena and Keck Hospital of USC.

Mayo Clinic in Minnesota was again atop the national list, followed by the Cleveland Clinic, Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Massachusetts General Hospital, UC San Francisco Medical Center and University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers.